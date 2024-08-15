Teen charged after firework assault in Guelph

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after his father brought him to the Guelph Police station following a fight involving fireworks.

The father and son arrived at the station on Tuesday afternoon after two groups of youths fought at Northview Park on July 15.

Last month, officers patrolling the area were flagged down by a driver who said their friends had been hurt and asked for an ambulance.

Investigators determined there had been a fight at the park, during which a 16-year-old girl was hit in the neck and arm by a firework. An 18-year-old man was also hit by a projectile from a firework.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence order.

The investigation is ongoing.