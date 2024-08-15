KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teen charged after firework assault in Guelph

    Share

    A 17-year-old boy has been charged after his father brought him to the Guelph Police station following a fight involving fireworks.

    The father and son arrived at the station on Tuesday afternoon after two groups of youths fought at Northview Park on July 15.

    Last month, officers patrolling the area were flagged down by a driver who said their friends had been hurt and asked for an ambulance.

    Investigators determined there had been a fight at the park, during which a 16-year-old girl was hit in the neck and arm by a firework. An 18-year-old man was also hit by a projectile from a firework.

    The 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a sentence order.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News