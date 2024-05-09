KITCHENER
    • Teen arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Kitchener

    A 19-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery in March.

    According to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), on March 26, police responded to reports of a commercial robbery just after 11:30 p.m., in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street North in Kitchener.

    Police said five people entered the store and stole merchandise. Police believe two of the suspects had “edged weapons.” They left before police got there.

    There were no reports of injuries.

    Last Thursday, WRPS completed a search warrant in the area of Belmont Avenue in relation to the March robbery and four other robberies.

    That’s when the man was arrested. He’s facing chargers of robbery with a weapon, disguising with intent to commit an indictable offence and weapons for a dangerous purpose.

    There are no other suspects or persons of interest in this investigation, according to police.

