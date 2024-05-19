Three teenagers charged after tombstones damaged at Cambridge cemetery

Three teenagers have been charged after police were called to reports of stolen construction equipment.

Officers were called to Blenheim Road on Sunday morning around 7:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an abandoned piece of construction equipment inside Mount View Cemetery. Officers also discovered tombstones had been knocked over.

The Canine Unit was called in and tracked down a trio of teens inside the cemetery.

Investigators said the construction equipment had been taken from a nearby site and the tombstones had been pushed over by the teens.

Three teenagers from Cambridge, aged 15, 16, and 17, have been charged with motor vehicle theft and mischief over $5,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.