London Lightning draws even in playoff series with KW Titans

    The London Lightning battled back from defeat Sunday afternoon at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

    The Lightning and the KW Titans clashed in game two of their five-game Basketball Super League playoff series.

    It was a hard fought battle, with the two sides staying close in points right up until the final buzzer went.

    Ultimately, London came out on top 111-106.

    The series now stands at 1-1 as the teams head off for game three on Thursday in London.

