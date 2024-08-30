KITCHENER
    • Teen arrested for two indecent acts reported at Cambridge park

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a teenager after they were told about two indecent acts at a Cambridge park just days apart.

    The first report came in on Tuesday around 8 p.m. Police were told a young male had exposed himself at a park in the Pratt Place and Melran Drive area.

    On Thursday, police also received multiple reports about a male committing another indecent act in the same park around 3:20 p.m.

    Officers arrested a 17-year-old Cambridge boy on Friday.

    He has been charged with criminal harassment, two counts of performing an indecent act and two counts of indecent exposure.

