Teen arrested for two indecent acts reported at Cambridge park
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a teenager after they were told about two indecent acts at a Cambridge park just days apart.
The first report came in on Tuesday around 8 p.m. Police were told a young male had exposed himself at a park in the Pratt Place and Melran Drive area.
On Thursday, police also received multiple reports about a male committing another indecent act in the same park around 3:20 p.m.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old Cambridge boy on Friday.
He has been charged with criminal harassment, two counts of performing an indecent act and two counts of indecent exposure.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
International student enrolment dropping below federal cap, Universities Canada warns
As university students head back to campuses across Canada this school year, fewer international students will be among them, but the dip in enrolment is deeper than the federal government had designed.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Authorities identify family of 3 whose bodies were recovered from a home, car and river
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Unmarked burials found on site of former Manitoba residential school
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Winning $1M lottery prize means more time to sleep, B.C. woman says
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.