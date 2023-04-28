Teen, 2 youths charged after disturbance involving knives: Police

Waterloo regional police say two youths and a 19-year-old have been charged after officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving individuals with knives at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.

On Friday, just after 3 p.m., police said officers responded to the mall and arrested three individuals.

Police said no weapons were used during the assault, but said a victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of this incident.

A Waterloo youth was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

A Cambridge youth was charged with:

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault

Disobey court order

Carrying concealed weapon

A 19-year old Kitchener man was charged with: