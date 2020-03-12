CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Taz Dhaliwal joined CTV Kitchener as a videographer in September of 2022.

After spending two and a half years out west reporting in Alberta and then Saskatchewan, Taz returned home to Ontario.

Before making the move to southern Saskatchewan, she was a part of the small, but mighty Global Lethbridge team and worked as a Video Journalist in the southern Alberta market for nearly a year and a half.

She first joined the news industry, working for Global Kingston as a producer and production assistant on The Morning Show for about a year. Whenever she had the chance, she would enthusiastically file stories as a reporter.

Prior to that, Taz completed her post-grad in Journalism at Humber College in Toronto. While at Humber, she interned at 680 News in Toronto, which allowed her to hone her reporting skills.

She has an undergraduate degree in Law & Society with a minor in Criminology and Contemporary Studies from Laurier University.

Taz enjoys being a multi-talented journalist. Whether it’s reporting and shooting out in the filed, or editing and writing web articles, she loves the versatility the ever-changing industry has to offer.

She’s originally from Mississauga, Ont., is fluent in English and Punjabi, and knows a little Hindi and Spanish as well. Her interests include travelling, hiking, photography and videography.