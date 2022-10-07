Waterloo Region Food Bank looking for donations amid high need for meals over Thanksgiving weekend
It's a time to give thanks and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region it’s also a chance to give back to those who are struggling with food insecurity.
“Holidays such as Thanksgiving tend to highlight the food insecurity right here in our region, but the reality is food insecurity is a long-year problem,” said Kim Wilhelm, interim CEO of the food bank.
Founded in 1984, the Waterloo Regional Food Bank was the “first organization of its kind” in Ontario dedicated to providing emergency food, according to Brittany Bortolon, with Durrell Communications.
She added: nearly four decades later, the food bank is still evolving to meet the growing needs of the region, working to ensure that residents don’t go hungry during their time of need.
Officials with the food bank explained that with high inflation, rising housing costs and continued supply shortages, there's still an urgent need for their services.
"There's no single reason why somebody may need food assistance, and right now we're seeing numbers like we've never seen before,” explained Wilhelm.
"There's many factors as to why somebody may need to use it, could be sudden job loss, an illness in a family, could be a large car repair,’ she stated.
According to the food bank, more than 1,300 households accessed food assistance programs for the first time in September of this year. That’s a 92 per cent increase compared to the same quarter in 2021.
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and the Cambridge Food Bank are at the centre of the Community Food Assistance Network, a system of 100+ community programs and agency partners that provide food and support to people in need in our community, organizers explained.
Wilhelm said it's been hard to find popular food items, such as canned goods in large quantities and granola bars due to the supply chain shortages, which are just some of the challenges they continue to face.
Donations are also falling short.
"We rely heavily on donated products from our regional partners and corporate partners and due to the high cost of shortages they're not able to donate at the same level as they previously were pre-pandemic,” Wilhelm said.
Given these obstacles, the CEO said there's no better time to donate or volunteer than now.
"We know in the community, there is a need right and part of our mission and purpose is to help people in our community and really make them thrive,” said Trent Hilpert, president of Piller’s Fine Foods.
Oktoberfest has been answering that call for help for years now in the form of the Onkel Hans Food Drive.
"We know the past few years have been hard on a lot of people so, we're really trying to raise both financial donations and non-perishable food,” explained Allan Cayenne, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest president.
Wilhelm said residents can make a donation over the weekend in many different ways and they’ve got a program in place to match donations.
"One dollar equals three meals and thankfully, due to a partnership with Conestoga Meats, we're able to double the impact of one dollar and provide six meals,” she said.
“You can also make a food donation when you're out grocery shopping for your family at your local grocery store and put it in the food bin on your way out."
Additionally, volunteers will be along the parade route collecting food items and monetary donations on Monday.
The food bank says it wants people to remember that even a little, goes a long way.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions
Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid its handling of sexual assault allegations
Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.
LIVE UPDATES | Seattle Mariners lead 4-0 over Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of AL wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners Friday in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend. CTVNewsToronto.ca will have live updates throughout the game.
Manufacturers working at 'double or triple' speed to restock kids' pain meds: feds
Health Canada says some manufacturers of kids' pain and fever medications are now operating "at double or triple their normal volumes" in an effort to address a months-long shortage.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.
What are BA.2.75 and BQ 1.1? The two emerging COVID-19 subvariants raising concern among infectious disease experts
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 identified in recent months could fuel increased cases and hospitalizations in Canada through the fall and winter, infectious disease experts say.
London
-
Community ‘really, really concerned’ with eight week ER closure
The closed sign is up outside the Chesley hospital’s emergency department, and it’s not coming down, until at least Dec. 2.
-
Midday crash snarls traffic in downtown London
Emergency crews descended on a busy downtown intersection over the lunch hour on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash.
-
St. Catherine of Sienna school comes through with Thanksgiving food drive
It was a lesson in giving Friday for students of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Elementary School.
Windsor
-
'The barricades should never have been there in the first place': Residents react to reopening of Erie Shore Drive after 2.5 years
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has started removing concrete blocks and clay from the westbound lanes of the rural road.
-
Suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $513K worth of controlled drugs from local pharmacies
Two suspects are facing multiple charges following the investigation into a string of break-ins where controlled drugs were allegedly stolen from Windsor businesses and pharmacies over the summer.
-
Careless smoking deemed cause of downtown Windsor fire
Careless disposal of smoking materials is listed as the cause of an early morning fire in downtown Windsor.
Barrie
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 causes significant delays: OPP
A four-vehicle collision caused heavy traffic delays and backups on Highway 400 through Bradford Friday morning.
-
Barrie woman wins $1 million with lottery ticket
When Deborah Ineson said told a friend she'd won $1,000, her friend told her to look again.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education union takes step toward strike
A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers -- such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators -- says it has requested what's known as a “no board” report, which could put them in a legal strike position in less than three weeks.
-
Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario
Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
Algoma Public Health warns of increased risk of COVID-19 in the area
Officials at Algoma Public Health said Thursday that there is an alarming trend in high risk COVID-19 cases across Algoma over the past week.
Ottawa
-
'I'm desperate for staff': CHEO works to keep PICU open to 'life and limb' patients amid unprecedented pressures
CHEO is giving the public an unprecedented look at how its managing high patient volumes and staffing challenges this fall to keep its pediatric intensive care unit open to "life and limb" patients.
-
Thousands travelling home this weekend for Thanksgiving
Thousands of people packed the VIA Rail station, the airport and roads on Friday for the start of the Thanskgiving long weekend.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education union takes step toward strike
A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers -- such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators -- says it has requested what's known as a “no board” report, which could put them in a legal strike position in less than three weeks.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Seattle Mariners lead 4-0 over Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of AL wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners Friday in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend. CTVNewsToronto.ca will have live updates throughout the game.
-
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer says it's time 'to step away'
The Leafs’ official anthem singer has revealed she is stepping away from the gig after six years.
Montreal
-
Police say at least one person suffered 'significant' injuries in shooting at Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon at a hotel complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
-
Police say 31 people arrested for threats against Quebec politicians
Quebec provincial police say 31 one people have been arrested during the election campaign in connection with threats against candidates.
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Winnipeg
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game
A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.
-
Manitoba sending workers to help with cleanup post-Fiona
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
Calgary
-
Critics concerned Danielle Smith could alienate Albertans, Ottawa
While Danielle Smith easily won the leadership of the United Conservative Party Thursday night, critics claim the victory is not an endorsement from the province.
-
Husky Oil charged in connection with 2020 pipeline leak
The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid charges against Husky Oil for a spill that released 900,000 litres of contaminated water into the environment two years ago.
-
Smith's slim margin of victory suggests a challenge for the Alberta election
While Danielle Smith, the new leader of the Alberta UCP, did come away with a victory on Thursday night, it didn't happen until the final ballot was tallied.
Edmonton
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
-
Hockey Alberta demands action from Hockey Canada
Hockey Alberta says it is taking its own steps to make the game safer in light of how its national body has handled sexual assault allegations.
-
Smith's slim margin of victory suggests a challenge for the Alberta election
While Danielle Smith, the new leader of the Alberta UCP, did come away with a victory on Thursday night, it didn't happen until the final ballot was tallied.
Vancouver
-
623-sq.-ft. condo should be worth $800K because it has 4 parking spaces, owner argues in BC Assessment appeal
A Vancouver resident has lost his bid to get the assessed value of his condo increased because of the number of parking spaces associated with it.
-
B.C. becomes 2nd province to offer farm-to-gate cannabis sales
A new cannabis retail license introduced in British Columbia is aimed at improving the quality of products in the legal market, plus supporting Indigenous and rural producers.
-
Men sought after incident outside Strawberry Hill business complex: RCMP
Weeks after a tense confrontation between an RCMP officer and a group of men outside a Surrey, B.C., mall, authorities are calling on two suspects to come forward.