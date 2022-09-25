Crowds gather for 18th annual Kitchener fallen firefighter memorial service

Near the streets of the Civic Centre Park in Kitchener, a march to remember firefighters gone too soon took place on Sunday morning. Family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember the lives and legacies of their loved ones.

"I think it's important, as I talked about in my speech, that we never forget our fallen firefighters,” said David Vaux, Kitchener firefighter. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting their community,” he added.

Vaux said the annual event means a lot to those who knew the firefighters.

A ceremony for fallen firefighters (Taz Dhaliwal/CTV News Kitchener)

"For myself, personally, I want to support the families of our fallen firefighters and let them know we will never forget them,” he explained.

"We offer you our deepest condolences, our prayers and our gratitude,” stated Robert Gilmore, Kitchener fire chief, during his speech to those in attendance at the event.

Vaux also explained that firefighting is a line of work which includes unique hazards.

"What we've learned over the years is that we have our bunker gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to protect us from smoke inhalation, but the chemicals can still permeate through our bunker gear and get through to our skin, so we absorb it that way,” he said.

Brian Forbes, the president of the Kitchener Firefighter’s Association (KFFA), also made a speech at the event and he noted that a memorial serves as a “public reminder of the risks firefighters take every day."

“As firefighters, we stand as a family. We stand to protect your family and mine,” he said.

There are 17 individuals on the Kitchener Fallen Firefighter’s memorial list.

During the ceremony, names of those who have passed were called out individually, and then one of their loved ones got up to place flowers by a helmet, which represented each fallen firefighter.

Despite the chance of succumbing to the dangers of the job, or illnesses brought on by constant exposure to smoke, Vaux said men and women keep committing themselves to their duties as firefighters, because of the camaraderie and confidence shared in times of emergency.

"When I go in the firetruck, I know my firefighters have my back, and I have their back,” Vaux stated.

“So, we go together, we're a big family that will always look after each other."