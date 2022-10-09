Takeout turkey looking more appealing as inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner

The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner is on the rise according to Statistics Canada, which may have some considering forgoing the cooking and cleanup altogether.

In Waterloo, Proof Kitchen and Lounge is one of several places in the region providing a turkey special for takeout this year — and they appear to be popular.

"We get a lot of pre-orders online and then we go and get it ready,” said Frank Le, supervisor at Proof Kitchen and Lounge. "We have our Thanksgiving dinner which is a bacon wrapped, eight ounce turkey medallion, with a nice sage and brioche stuffing, which is delicious, and nice berries and a nice pumpkin pie on the side.”

The turkey meals cost about $25 and Le says the specials seem to be hitting the right value point for customers.

"Well, I mean it's convenient that you can order online,” said Le. “We also have delivery and we have Uber Eats."

An analysis of Statistics Canada data shows the cost of a classic roast turkey dinner with all the fixings will cost a family of four $203.95, leaving some leftovers.

That represents a 12 per cent increase over 2021.

Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University food professor, says Canadians are responding to higher food prices by hosting a smaller Thanksgiving meals or changing the menu altogether.

According to Charlebois, prices for some holiday dinner staples have increased by 26 per cent compared to March 2020 and 22 per cent compared to this time last year.

Jessica de Wall was out with several family members on Saturday in Waterloo for one of their Thanksgiving get-togethers and says the convenience factor is a big bonus.

"It's a lot easier to come together, it's a lot more laid back, especially with everyone’s hectic work and lifestyle's and that,” she explained.

Although for some, a home cooked meal with all the leftovers is still the better option.

"I don't think it's really for us, usually we see Thanksgiving as a time for everyone to come together and just hang out,” said Roshan Mistry, a local resident.

“It's a really home-styled thing. It's just been a tradition in our family and I don't think we have any plans of changing that."

On Sept. 20, Statistics Canada reported that across all retail food items, inflation is up 10.8 per cent.