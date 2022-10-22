Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested after manhunt

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.

At 12:43 p.m., Brantford police tweeted that officers were searching for Nicholas Craig and warned the public not to approach him if seen.

Craig allegedly fled the scene of a stabbing in the area of Cayuga Street around 9:30 a.m. Police said he was wanted for second-degree murder.

The male victim – who police found at the scene with a stab wound – was transported to hospital. Despite efforts to save his life, he died from his injuries, police said.

Police tape surrounds a house on Cayuga Street in Branford on Oct. 22, 2022. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

Area resident Hailey Huntington said she was walking with her sister when she noticed a police officer and a dog searching in the bushes.

“I was really curious what was going on, until I found out there was a stabbing right there,” Huntington said.

At 1:49 p.m. police tweeted that Craig had been arrested after a tip from an “alert citizen.”

Police said the victim and Craig knew each other.

“I don’t feel concerned for my safety,” said neighbour Ted Smcuk. “I’m concerned more that I don’t want that type of thing happening here and [I’m] kind of a little bit surprised.”