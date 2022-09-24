Guelph homecoming game takes on extra meaning for father-and-son football coaches

The University of Guelph homecoming weekend saw the Gryphons football squad take to the field with a heartwarming duo behind the bench.

This year’s game was more than just a welcome back for students, there was also a family affair years in the making.

It all started as a shared passion for a sport that has bonded a father and son for decades.

“I grew up in football stadiums. I was the water boy for the Concordia Stingers. I grew up going to ball parks and watching the McGill football team as well as the Concordia football team,” said Ryan Sheahan, U of G’s head football coach.

Ryan and his dad, Pat, have coached university football teams across the country, with the elder Sheahan’s career spanning over 40 years.

Now the tables have turned, instead of the son following the father, this time the father is following the son.

“My wife insisted that if I was going to continue in coaching I might as well come and help him,” said Pat. “He’s all in here, and I know what he’s experiencing as the head football coach. You’re like the CEO of a company.”

“It’s fun to work together. We have a lot of great conversations. We get to chat about a lore more than just football too. It’s a lot about X’s and O’s and making sure people are ready to perform each week,” added Ryan.

The pair were previously at Queen’s University where Pat was the head coach and Ryan the assistant.

Their first game together in their new roles happens to see their Guelph Gryphons take on the Queen’s Gaels in the homecoming football match.

“The homecoming game is an opportunity to come back and relive those memories and reacquaint yourself with your campus, your friends, that kind of thing,” said Pat.

The Sheahan’s say football has given them a chance not only to bond, but help shape the lives of young athletes.

“It’s definitely been a great ride so far this fall and hopefully it’s something we get to continue for the next few years,” Ryan explained.