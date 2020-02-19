KITCHENER -- Police are looking for the public's help identifying a 'suspicious' man who approached four young women and teens in Brantford.

Brantford Police Service sent out a press release detailing two incidents that occurred over the past three weeks.

In both complaints, the man is described as being in his mid-twenties, with a light brown complexion, and driving a white 4-door car.

On January 29, police say that two women in their early twenties were walking near the parking lot by 50 Market Street South at 8:40 p.m. when they were approached by a man driving a vehicle.

The man followed the women in his vehicle while repeatedly asking for their social media accounts and contact information.

He eventually drove off, but then returned on foot and continued pestering the women.

The women were eventually able to safely leave the situation.

In the second incident that happened on February 11, two 13-year-old girls were walking near Conklin Road at 3:00 p.m. when a man in a vehicle asked them if they wanted a ride.

Officials say that the teens were able to safely leave the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.