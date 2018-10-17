

CTV Kitchener





Eight garden sheds were destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning in the parking lot at the Cambridge Home Depot on Pinebush Roand and Hespeler Road.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 5 a.m. where the sheds were full engulfed in flames.

Officials say the sheds were around 75 feet from the Home Depot building.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Fire officials say it is considered suspicious and is being investigated.

They estimate the damage to be $12,000.

No one was injured.