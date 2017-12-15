

CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital and into police custody after allegedly crashing a stolen snowmobile.

A report of a collision involving a snowmobile brought police officers to Perth Line 26, south of Stratford, on Wednesday.

Perth County OPP say the snowmobile, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, had earlier been reported stolen.

A man from West Perth is facing charges of careless driving, driving while under suspension and possession of stolen property.

Police say the collision left him with minor injuries.