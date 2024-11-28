KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Rockwood driver charged following three-vehicle crash in Centre Wellington

    Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson) Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
    A driver from Rockwood has been charged after two people were taken to hospital following a serious crash in Centre Wellington.

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision, between two SUVs and a sedan, at the intersection of Highway 6 and 8th Line/Wellington Road 22 on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

    One driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while a passenger from another vehicle was air-lifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Monday, police announced a 64-year-old from Rockwood had been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.

