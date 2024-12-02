Police looking for suspects in Brant County break-in

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify several suspects involved in a break-in in Brant County.

Police were called to a break and enter in progress on Highway 5 near Industrial Boulevard on Saturday at 11:04 p.m.

They said several people broke into the business at 10:39 p.m., but they took off when they were confronted by the property owner. Nothing was taken.

The vehicle the suspects were driving was described as a silver-coloured older model mini-van.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.