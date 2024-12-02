KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for suspects in Brant County break-in

    Three suspects are seen in two images provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) Three suspects are seen in two images provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify several suspects involved in a break-in in Brant County.

    Police were called to a break and enter in progress on Highway 5 near Industrial Boulevard on Saturday at 11:04 p.m.

    They said several people broke into the business at 10:39 p.m., but they took off when they were confronted by the property owner. Nothing was taken.

    The vehicle the suspects were driving was described as a silver-coloured older model mini-van.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News