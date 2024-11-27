Paris Jewellers in Stratford robbed

Stratford Police are looking for a suspect after a jewellery store at the Stratford Mall was robbed.

Paris Jewellers employees called the police shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft.

They said an unknown man entered the store, took several items and ran off.

He did not damage anything in the store and no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a light complexion. He was approximately 6’ tall, had a slim build and black hair worn in dreadlocks. The man was wearing a white zip-up sweater or coat, a black t-shirt and dark pants.

He was last seen running west on Ontario Street toward C.H. Meier Boulevard.