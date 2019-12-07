KITCHENER -- A man who was originally accused in the shooting death of another man in Cambridge last year, is no longer facing a second-degree murder charge.

Adam De-Gannes was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bradley Pogue at a Cambridge plaza last November.

De-Gannes' lawyer, Malcolm McRae, confirmed to CTV News that he will now be tried on a manslaughter charge.

Pogue's mother, Hayley Schultz, says she keeps reliving the day her son was killed.

"I just have to believe that the outcome that's going to happen is going to be justice for my son," says Schultz.

McRae tells CTV News the preliminary hearing on the murder charge was waived on Wednesday.

It is not clear at this time why the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.

De-Gannes will make his first appearance on the manslaughter charge on Dec. 20.

He is one of three people charged in connection with Pogue's death.

A 17 year old was arrested and charged with several offences, including second-degree murder.

Amber Craig, 38, was charged with several offenses, including being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

The charges have not been tested in court.