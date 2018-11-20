

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Cambridge on Monday evening.

Police said they were called to a plaza in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge around 8:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, a 24-year-old man was located and treated for serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

"I was just doing my own thing and I was about to take the dog out and I just heard two loud gunshots, and I wasn't sure if it was actually gunshots or what because when you're not expecting it you're not going to believe what it actually is," said Quinn Pierce who lives across the street from the shooting.

Police identified the male as Bradley Pogue of Cambridge. A post-mortem was scheduled to be conducted in Hamilton on Tuesday.

They said the suspects involved were outstanding. In a subsequent press release, police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to the incident.

Adam Adonis De-Gannes, 24 from Cambridge, was described as heavy-set and standing approximately six feet two inches.

Police said he was considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Around noon on Tuesday, police reported that they had arrested a 24-year-old Cambridge male in connection to the shooting.

They could not confirm the identity of the man arrested at the time, however on Nov. 21 police confirmed that Adam Adonis De-Gannes was the person arrested.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, and appeared in court briefly on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believed it was a targeted incident, and that the investigation was ongoing.