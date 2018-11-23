

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Bradley Pogue.

He was shot in a plaza in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge on Monday evening.

He was pronounced dead at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Police made a second arrest in the case on Nov. 23.

The suspect’s name could not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act—police said he was 17.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of breach of recognizance, one count of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

In total, the suspect faces 10 charges as a young person.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Adam De-Gannes of Cambridge, was arrested on Tuesday.

He faced one count of second-degree murder.