

CTV Kitchener





Adam De-Gannes appeared in court on Monday, accused in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, De-Gannes is now facing six additional charges, including robbery, and possession of a loaded gun and drugs.

The shooting happened at a plaza in Cambridge in November.

READ MORE: 'He died in his brother's arms'

Police quickly named De-Gannes as a suspect, arresting him the next day.

For Pogue’s mother Hayley Schultz, it was the first time she had seen her son’s killer in person.

“I’m grateful. I’m grateful that the law is doing what the law should be doing, and fighting for my son’s death,” she said tearfully outside the Kitchener courthouse.

After his death, Pogue's ashes were put in an urn inside a teddy bear for his daughter.

Another suspect, 17, was arrested days after De-Gannes. He could not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

That suspect faces 10 charges as a young person.