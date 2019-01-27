

CTV Kitchener





Fire officials are asking people to check their gas utilities vents on the outside of their home.

“At this time we often see snow piled up against houses or where gas utilities vent from the house and that’s certainly a concern to the accumulation of ice and snow around that to prevent exhaust from escaping outside of the home,” Says Deputy Chief with Waterloo Fire Rescue Ryan Schubert.

Schubert says it doesn’t happen often, but when it does homeowners can be at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Environment Canada says Monday will be worse than Saturday night and Sunday morning in terms of snowfall.