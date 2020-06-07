Advertisement
Sudden death investigation underway after man found on driveway
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 3:38PM EDT
WATERLOO -- Haldimand County OPP are investigating a sudden death after an unresponsive man was found on a driveway in Hagersville.
A person out for a walk on King Street came across the man in his mid-50s around 6 a.m. on Sunday.
It has not been determined whether the death is considered suspicious or not.
OPP investigators are canvassing the area for information.