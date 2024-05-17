Cambridge woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of her daughter

A Cambridge woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal 2020 stabbing of her daughter has been found not criminally responsible.

Melissa Duff-Shore was found not criminally responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kayla Duff due to 'reason of mental disorder – automatism.'

Automatism is defined as a state of unconscious, involuntary behaviour.

Police were initially called to a townhouse complex in Cambridge on September 11, 2020. A victim, later identified by her family as Kayla Duff, died of multiple stab wounds.

At the time, Kayla’s sister Samantha Duff-Foley told CTV News via a statement, "Kayla was among many things the most genuine, caring and loving person I have ever known."

With reporting from Natalie van Rooy and Chase Banger