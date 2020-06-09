KITCHENER -- Haldimand County OPP say the death of Hagersville man over the weekend is not considered suspicious.

The man, who was only described as being in his mid-50s, was found unresponsive in a driveway at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officers canvassed the area as part of their sudden death investigation.

They have now determined that foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

No other details been released.