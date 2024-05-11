Work of Guelph, Ont. artist featured on new postage stamp

New stamps have been released featuring the work of five Canadian graphic novelists, including one from Guelph, Ont.

Gregory Gallant, who goes by the pseudonym Seth, is known for his Palookaville comic series. Part that work was included in his award-winning graphic novel Clyde Fans, a story about two brothers who lose their family business.

Clyde Fans is also the subject of his design for Canada Post.

Seth's stamp design for Canada Post. (Supplied)

Seth can be seen reading a copy Clyde Fans in the stamp.

The series also features the artwork of Chester Brown, Michel Rabagliati and cousins Jillian and Mariko Tamaki.

Seth's stamp design on the left, along with the tree others artists work for Canada Post. (Supplied)

Canada Post said the stamps celebrate artists who have made significant contributions to the graphic storytelling genre.

“The five novelists honoured on the new stamps pushed the boundaries and elevated the form, leaving a mark on readers around the globe,” the corporation said in a media release.

The stamps are now available for purchase at local post offices and online.