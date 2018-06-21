Featured
Stun gun used to arrest man with weapon at mall
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 12:36PM EDT
A man was in the midst of a “drug-induced episode” when he brandished a weapon at police officers inside a Kitchener shopping mall, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the mall on Kingsway Drive, in the Fairway Road area, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mall security personnel had asked for police assistance because the man was said to be “acting strangely.”
Police say a stun gun was used to bring the man under control because he had a weapon with him.
The man was not seriously hurt, but was taken to hospital for treatment. He is now facing a number of criminal charges.