A man was in the midst of a “drug-induced episode” when he brandished a weapon at police officers inside a Kitchener shopping mall, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the mall on Kingsway Drive, in the Fairway Road area, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mall security personnel had asked for police assistance because the man was said to be “acting strangely.”

Police say a stun gun was used to bring the man under control because he had a weapon with him.

The man was not seriously hurt, but was taken to hospital for treatment. He is now facing a number of criminal charges.