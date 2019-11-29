KITCHENER -- A stolen vehicle led to an arrest with a stun gun in Cambridge on Friday.

Police say they found a stolen vehicle in the area of Concession Street East, which led to the driver being apprehended.

During the arrest, police say they used a stun gun on the man as they believed he was trying to grab a weapon.

According to a news release, neither the officers nor the suspect were injured, but apparently several people called the police over the use of the stun gun.

It's not clear whether the suspect had a weapon or not.

Police say they recovered fentanyl and suspected stolen property in the incident.

A 28-year-old Cambridge man is facing a number of charges, including possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substances and possession of break and enter tools.

His name was not released.