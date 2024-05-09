Stratford artist giving away his work for Mother’s Day

Affordable gift giving is on the minds of many as we get closer to Mother’s Day.

That mindset has inspired one Stratford artist to generously offer some of his work to residents – for free.

David Humphrey has been perfecting his craft for 35 years and still finds the joy in every new piece.

“Bowls and things like that, until about 10 years ago... then I started doing other shapes,” he explained.

Humphrey’s items sell for between $20 and $400 normally, but he gets joy from giving away items to those who otherwise can't afford it.

“If they are having difficulty financially I’ll give them a bowl. They can come pick it up or I’ll deliver it if they’re in the area,” Humphrey said.

This isn't the first time the artist has given away some of his work. Over the years he’s donated hundreds of pieces to the community.

“People were really happy about that and tears were rolling down their face,” he recalled of past exchanges. “That was really wonderful.”

Jamie Pritchard, the general manager of Downtown Stratford’s BIA, said Humphrey represents the spirit of the city and the business community within it.

“He’s giving a piece of himself,” she explained. “I mean, art is so personal, and it’s just a great thing that he’s doing it.”

Humphrey calls the giveaways a priceless experience.

“I’ve gotten a lot from it. I’ve gained a lot and learned a lot, and found so much appreciation for it from people that are everywhere. It’s been really gratifying.”

If you’re interested in purchasing some of Humphrey’s work, he has a stall at ‘Art in the Park’ which officially opens on the May long weekend.