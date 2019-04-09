

CTV Kitchener





Police in Norfolk County are reminding the public that a raccoon complaint is not an emergency.

The latest call came through on Saturday morning, where an emergency 911 call was made when a raccoon was seen walking on the roadway.

“Police are continuing to be inundated with calls for service after people are spotting raccoons during the day,” the service says in a press release.

While raccoons are mostly nocturnal, police say that seeing one during the day does not mean it is sick or has rabies.

They can be active for many reasons, such as availability of food or high competition among other nocturnal animals.

"The OPP does not have the equipment to trap and house live animals or transport wild animals,” says Insp. Tony Hymers in a statement. “A private animal removal service should be contact instead of calling 911.”

The Norfolk County OPP has received a rash of bogus 911 calls in recent months, from a girl calling the emergency line after being told to clean her room to a 911 call for a disagreement over what TV channel to watch.