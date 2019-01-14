

CTV Kitchener





Another non-emergency 911 call has been made to Norfolk County OPP.

Police say that a male at a Simcoe address called 911 asking to speak to police.

When officers arrived on scene, it was found that two males had a disagreement over what television channel to watch and called 911.

Police are urging residents to use their non-emergency number, saving the emergency line for situations where lives are at risk.

Several other false alarms in recent months have prompted police to issue safety warnings regarding tied up resources.