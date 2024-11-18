Brantford urges province to prioritize new hospital

The City of Brantford is urging the province to earmark funds for a new hospital.

The city has launched a "New Hospital Now" campaign to ask Premier Doug Ford and the Ministry of Health to prioritize funding in the 2025 Ontario Budget for a new hospital in Brantford.

In a release, the city said the catchment area for the Brantford General Hospital has grown by nearly 11 per cent in five years.

Community members are encouraged to pick up a free “New Hospital Now” lawn signs to join the call.

Signs can be picked up at the following locations:

Brantford City Hall, 58 Dalhousie St. Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, 254 N Park St. Monday - Sunday from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Woodman Community Centre, 491 Grey St. Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

T.B. Costain Community Centre, 16 Morrell St. from Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Doug Snooks Community Centre, 333 Erie Ave from Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Branlyn Community Centre, 238 Brantwood Park Rd, Fridays from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

A "New Hospital Now" petition has also been launched. Paper copies are available at all sign pickup locations in addition on an online version.

A New Hospital Now sign was seen at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford on Nov. 18, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

Improving Brantford General Hospital

The Brantford General Hospital, often referred to as the BGH, opened its doors in 1885.

According to the Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS), the hospital currently offers 299 acute care beds and serves Brantford, Brant County, Six Nations of the Grand River and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Last fall, a major renovation project began with improvements to the emergency department. The BCHS said the buildings where the emergency department is located are 64 and 56-years-old and although there have been some renovations over the years, the building was showing its age and no longer meeting patient needs.

Some of the work included a new emergency department entrance, renovated patient entry, triage, waiting and registration areas, a new Indigenous family room and upgraded ambulance and EMS parking and drop-off areas.

The Ontario government pitched in $28,376,900 for the emergency department renovations, but the estimated project cost came in at $32,429,000. The local community was asked to help cover the remaining construction costs and help the BCHS buy new medical equipment.

The renovations are ongoing and are expected to be complete by early 2027.

Brantford General Hospital on Jan. 3, 2024.

Brant County’s health care frustrations

This is not the first time the people of Brant County have pleaded with the government to lend a hand when it comes to healthcare.

The Willett Urgent Care Centre in Paris has been serving the community since 1922, but that almost came to an end a few years ago.

In 2016 a group of residents rallied together to sign a petition against the potential closure of the facility. The grassroots effort came after a report recommended closing the urgent care centre and selling the property due to high operating costs.

Ultimately, the decision to keep the Willet was made, and it continues to offer healthcare to this day.