More than 40 councillors sign letter against use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
A group of municipal and regional councillors in Ontario have come together to speak out against the potential use of the Notwithstanding Clause to deal with encampments.
It comes after more than a dozen mayors, including the mayors of Brantford, Cambridge and Guelph, signed a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking him to consider using the notwithstanding clause as cities across the province struggle with how to handle growing encampments.
The mayors’ letter was hand-delivered to Ford earlier this month.
Now, a coalition of 41 councillors from 23 communities have published their own letter. They said there is a need for “evidence-based solutions to the humanitarian crisis of homelessness and encampments in Ontario.”
The letter also said the councillors reject any plans that do not respect the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
“Individuals experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges, and substance use disorders are among the most vulnerable members of our society, deserving of protection and support rather than further marginalization,” Waterloo Regional Councillor Robert Deutschmann said via a news release. The Charter guarantees everyone the right to life, liberty, and security of the
person, and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice. All individuals, regardless of their housing status or personal circumstances, are entitled to the full protection of their Charter rights. The provincial government should work collaboratively with municipalities, health experts, and community organizations to develop comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of homelessness, mental health challenges, and addiction, while upholding the Charter rights of all citizens.”
The signatories of the letter include:
- Alex Bierk from Peterborough
- Alex Wilson from Hamilton
- Cameron Kroetsch from Hamilton
- Conny Glenn from Kingston
- David Baughman from Central Elgin
- David J. Ferreira from London
- Erin Caton from Guelph
- Glen Gower from Ottawa
- Greg Miller from St. Catharines
- Hadleigh McAlister from London
- Haley Bateman from Niagara Region
- Janet-Lynne Durnford from Orillia
- Jay Fallis from Orillia
- Jeff Leiper from Ottawa
- Joel Loughead from Grey Highlands
- Kathryn Desrosiers from Aylmer
- Laine Johnson from Ottawa
- Lindsay Wilson from Ingersoll
- Lori Lococo from Niagara Falls
- Morgaine Griffin from Central Elgin
- Nadia Dubyk from Grey Highlands
- Nrinder Nann from Hamilton
- Pam Wolf from Region from Waterloo Region
- Robert Deutschmann from Waterloo Region
- Ross Earnshaw from Cambridge
- Skylar Franke from London
