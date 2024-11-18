Brant County crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash near Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle on Ayr Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Three people were taken to hospital. One person had life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Ayr Road between Paris Plains Church Road and Keg Lane and closed Watts Pond Road between Robbins and Nith Road for an investigation. They expect the closure will last several hours.