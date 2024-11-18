Arrest made after phone and internet lines cut to more than a dozen Guelph businesses
A Guelph man has been charged after telephone and internet cables for more than a dozen Guelph businesses were cut last week.
Last Wednesday, at least 13 businesses on Wyndam Street North reported their external wires had been damaged. Guelph Police investigators believe the lines were cut around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday
On Friday morning, five more business owners in the Quebec Street and Norfolk Street area said their lines had been cut overnight as well.
Police believe the total estimated cost of the damage comes in at more than $5,000.
Officers reviewed footage from cameras installed downtown and identified a suspect. After police shared an image of the suspect, a member of the public was able to identify him, and police made an arrest.
During the arrest, the man had wire cutters in his possession.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with mischief over $5,000.
