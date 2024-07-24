Stanley Cup arrives in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont.

Fans in Six Nations of the Grand River got to meet a hockey hero on Wednesday and see the Stanley Cup in person.

It was Brandon Montour’s turn to bring the trophy home after the Florida Panthers won the team’s first NHL championship last month.

Montour was first greeted at the Ohsweken Speedway by elected chief Sherri-Lyn Hill.

“There’s so much that he shows our youth with his intellect, his teamwork, his drive in hockey,” she said. “It just helps children dream big and realities can happen.”

Ontario regional chief Abram Benedict was also there to congratulate the defenceman.

“We’re here today to uplift Brandon and the work that he has done,” he said.

Brandon Montour talks to reporters during his trip to Six Nations of the Grand River with the Stanley Cup on July 24, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/ CTV News)

Ahead of the planned parade, Montour spoke to reporters.

“You can’t really describe how it feels, but I’m very grateful and obviously honoured to be in the position I’m in.”

A win for the Panthers, he said, was also a win for Six Nations.

“Today is obviously about me and what I’ve done, but also for everyone else and to share that with them.”

The parade started at the Ohsweken Speedway and fans got a glimpse of the trophy, along with the hockey star, as they made their way to the Six Nations Sports and Culture Memorial Centre.

It’s a moment many people say they’ll never forget.

“We’ll show the boys pictures when they’re older and remind them, if they think ‘I never got to see it,’ I’ll say ‘yes, you did,’” one fan explained.

“I was thinking ‘man, this could be an once-in-a-lifetime thing,’” said another. “My kids got to see this here in our territory. It’s great.”

Given Montour’s Mohawk roots, his success brought out a sense of pride in those who came out to see him.

“We may come from the reserve, but everything that’s happened to our people – we can persevere and overcome,” one spectator said.

Some fans commented that they’d never seen so many people on Six Nations. Hundreds turned out for the celebration, though one young fan estimated it was closer to “506 billion.”

That included one super fan who was sporting a Panthers jersey, but lucked out and just missed the parade.

“I am late and I don’t like my chances of getting him to sign [my Montour jersey],” the fan said.

They may have to get a new jersey though because Montour recently signed a seven-year contract with the Seattle Kraken.

“We’re going to Seattle – my wife and I – this weekend to go find a place,” the defenceman said.

That won’t allow him much time to celebrate, but Montour did make sure to soak in every second in his hometown.

On Thursday, the Stanley Cup will be in Waterloo as fellow Florida Panther Steven Lorentz makes a stop at RIM Park.