Knife pulled out during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph woman has been arrested after police said a knife was pulled out during a fight in downtown Guelph.
Guelph Police said a man and a woman were arguing near the corner of Woolwich Street and Wyndham Street North on Sunday around 10:20 a.m.
A witness told police the woman took a kitchen knife out of her jacket and raised it toward the victim’s face and neck area.
They said the man walked into traffic to get away from her, but she followed him, swinging the knife.
The victim was not hurt.
Police later located the 31-year-old woman and charged her with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The knife was found in a trash can downtown.
