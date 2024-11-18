KITCHENER
    • Cambridge teen charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A 17-year-old from Cambridge has been charged after witnesses spotted people running away from a vehicle after a crash.

    Waterloo Regional Police were told a Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen from a home in the Sekura Crescent and Munch Avenue area on Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

    Later that day, community members called the police after they said they saw some people running away from a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole on Landsdowne Road North near Blenheim Road.

    Officers searched the area and found one of the people involved.

    They said they found the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Cambridge, around 1:20 p.m.

    He has been charged with theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

