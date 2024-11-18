Cambridge teen charged in crash involving stolen vehicle

A 17-year-old from Cambridge has been charged after witnesses spotted people running away from a vehicle after a crash.

Waterloo Regional Police were told a Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen from a home in the Sekura Crescent and Munch Avenue area on Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

Later that day, community members called the police after they said they saw some people running away from a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole on Landsdowne Road North near Blenheim Road.

Officers searched the area and found one of the people involved.

They said they found the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Cambridge, around 1:20 p.m.

He has been charged with theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a conveyance.