Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours

Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police on scene in St. Marys. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 19, 2021) Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police on scene in St. Marys. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 19, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver