Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours

ST. MARYS -

Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.

Stratford officials say they first responded to an incident at a home on Thomas Street around 4 p.m.

Waterloo regional police’s tactical and K9 unit were called in early Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., both police services cleared the scene.

At the residence, it appeared one man was taken into custody.

Neighbours told CTV News a man inside the home became agitated on Monday, which prompted a police response and began what turned out to be an 18-hour barricade situation.

"I think the whole community is hopeful that he'll get the help he needs so it doesn't happen again," said neighbour Tracey Polidoro. "It didn't escalate to the point where anyone got hurt, so that's the good thing."

There is no word yet from police if there were any injuries or if charges will be laid.