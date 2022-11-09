Staff assaulted during pharmacy robbery in Guelph: police

Guelph police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole narcotics from a south-end pharmacy and knocked an employee to the ground as she tried to escape.

Police say it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Two males entered the business on Gordon Street near Clairfields Drive and went behind the counter.

Police say when an employee tried to escape, she was chased and knocked to the ground. Another employee allegedly had her cellphone taken as she tried to call 911. Police later found the phone a short distance from the store.

Police say both suspects are described as Black males wearing black hoodies, track pants, black gloves and medical masks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.