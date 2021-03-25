Advertisement
Stabbing in Cambridge sends one to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 10:26PM EDT
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 10:26PM EDT
WRPS investigate a stabbing on Hilltop Drive in Cambridge. (CTV News/Terry Kelly)
Share:
KITCHENER -- A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Cambridge.
It happened sometime before 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Hilltop Drive.
On social media, Waterloo regional police said they believe the people involved are known to each other, and there is no additional threat to public safety.
Police did not say how seriously the man was injured, or if an arrest has been made.