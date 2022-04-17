A spring storm blanketing southern Ontario is expected to bring between four to eight centimetres of snow to the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County by Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo-Wellington and much of southern Ontario on Monday.

Snowfall rates are expected to peak at up to 3 cm/hr and visibility may be significantly reduced at times due to heavy snow, said the weather agency.

WARNING TO MOTORISTS

Provincial police responded to a crash just outside London in Elgin County at Highway 401 Westbound near union road Monday afternoon.

Police said it involved three vehicles, including a transport truck and an SUV and at one point one of the vehicles was in flames.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Police said the weather conditions will be part of the investigation, although the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

#OPP officers amazed that there were no fatalities involved in this collision on #Hwy401 near Union Rd. Clean up continues and road closures remain in effect. Updates to follow. A BIG #thankyou to all the emergency services, tow operators and Good Samaritans that assisted. ^es pic.twitter.com/tUcYqtKUx2 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 18, 2022

Acting sergeant Ed Sanchuk said with the quickly changing road conditions, it’s important to be prepared, especially if you've already changed out your winter tires.

“If you're like a lot of people who changed out their winter tires and put on their all season winter tires, unfortunately Mother Nature is not being too cooperative today,” Sanchuk said.

“If you are heading out, make sure to reduce your speed, drive according to the road and weather conditions, make sure you have your entire headlight system on, signal your turns and check your blind spots.”

Snowfall is expected to taper off into flurries overnight through Tuesday.