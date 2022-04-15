It was a windy Good Friday for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and many other communities in Southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the are and said winds up to 80-90 km/h could blow through the area.

Similar statements are in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and several other Southern Ontario communities.

Around 9:30 p.m., Norfolk County OPP posted a message warning drivers about damage from the strong winds.

#OPP warning drivers to expect the unexpected! Emergency Services responding to reports of downed trees along with hydro poles and live wires. A BIG #ThankYou to @HydroOne @NorfolkCountyCA and @NorfolkCoFire. Please #DriveSafely! #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/wxJjzqNB7l — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 16, 2022

"Officers right now are responding to several areas in Norfolk County with downed trees, power lines, and live wires across the roadways," said Const. Ed Sanchuk. "Please do not approach them and please do not try to drive your vehicle underneath them in case something does happen."