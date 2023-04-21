Spring into action with these Earth Day events

Whether you are looking to plant trees, learn something new or clean up, there are many ways to celebrate Earth Day in Kitchener, Waterloo and beyond.

Earth Day is held on April 22 each year and marks the anniversary of the birth of modern environmental movement in 1970.

Here are some local events happening in our coverage area this Earth Day:

KITCHENER

Educational Workshops at Kitchener Market

Free, educational workshops about worm vermicomposting and bee keeping are happening at the Kitchener Market on Saturday. The workshops begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.

Microforest Planting

Sustainable Waterloo Region is looking for help planting trees at two public schools in Kitchener. They say they need about 20 volunteers on Saturday at Laurentian Public School and Trillium Public School to plant a total of 100 trees and shrubs. Organizers says the microforest program focuses on tree canopy, green canopy and green space in urban environments.

Activa’s Eco Market

Shop sustainably from more than 20 different vendors at Activa’s Eco Market on Saturday. Organizers say for every item purchased a tree will be planted in support of the One Tree Planted reforestation project in Ontario. The market runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Activa Design Studio, located at 155 Washburn Dr., Kitchener.

WATERLOO

Waterloo Park Spring Cleaning and Electronics Recycling

Residents are gathering in Waterloo Park for a spring cleaning. The clean-up runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. There is also a free e-waste drop off where you can recycle old laptops, phones, tablets and more.

CAMBRIDGE

Tree Giveaway for Residents

The City of Cambridge is giving away free trees to residents on Saturday. They will have four native species available to choose from, while supplies last. Only those who have registered for a tree in advance will be able to pick one up.

Shoreline Clean Up

Volunteers will be coming together for a shoreline cleanup of the Grand River on Saturday at rare Charitable Research Reserve. The cleanup runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say volunteers should gather at Lamb’s Inn parking lot at 1679 Blair Rd., Cambridge.

GUELPH

Earth Day Celebration

Residents in Guelph will be rallying on Saturday and making a personal pledge to protect the earth. The Earth Day celebration kicks off at 12 p.m. in front of Guelph City Hall, located at 1 Carden St., Guelph.

Climate Café and Art-Making Session

Find ways to express yourself this Earth Day with a climate café and art-making session. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the University of Guelph Sustainability Office, located at 70 Trent Lane, Guelph.

Earth Day Walk at Yorklands Green Hub

This walk for all ages at Yorklands Green Hub is in celebration of Earth Day. Organizers are asking participants to meet at the main gates at York Road at 1 p.m.

BRANT COUNTY

Tree Planting at Art Cadman Park

The community of Burford is coming together to plant 600 trees in Art Cadman Park. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 76 Maple Ave. N., Burford. Organizers are asking participants to bring gloves, closed-toe footwear, a shovel and a reusable water bottle. The county says the Lions Club of Burford is providing a BBQ lunch and refreshments.

Community Clean Up

If you are looking to organize a big or small clean-up in Brant, the county will provide you with the supplies. Contact Trent Meyers, Forestry Technician at Trent.Meyers@brant.ca or 1.855.44BRANT (1.855.442.7268).

BRANTFORD

Community Clean Up

Brantford residents are being encouraged to collect litter in their neighbourhoods and around the community. Participants can also submit photos online for a chance to win prizes.

Tree Planting at Brant Conservation Area

A tree-planting event will be held at the Brant Conservation Area, located at 119 Jennings Rd, Brantford. The goal is to plant 1,000 native trees and shrubs. The event is happening on Sunday and is rain or shine and is organized by The Brant Tree Coalition.

OHSWEKEN

Tree Planting at Chiefswood Park

The community will gather on Sunday at Chiefswood Park for a tree-planting event. Attendees will learn about the importance of maple and oak trees. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at Chiefswood Park, located at 1037 Brant County Highway 54, Ohsweken.