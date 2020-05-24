A 23-year-old man is facing several drug-related charges after police received several speeding complaints in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Manchester Road around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A traffic stop was conducted after a vehicle was allegedly going 62 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

A Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with two counts of breaching probation, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and four highway traffic act violations.

Police seized around 11 grams of suspected cocaine, a cell phone, and a large amount of cash.