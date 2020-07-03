KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's LGBTQ rainbow community space says it's not affiliated with a new registry listing businesses as safe spaces.

Spectrum Waterloo Region says it's received a lot of questions recently about Pride Certified, which offers education and identification for local businesses.

In a post on its Facebook page, Spectrum said Pride Certified used to sit on its board of directors but has since resigned.

Spectrum offers rainbow diversity training services for organizations as a registered charity.

"We're doing work that we see as funding services for the community," said Suzy Taka, who's on Spectrum's board of directors. "So when you hire Spectrum to do this service, you are directly giving back to ensure their supports locally and we're very transparent about that process."

Pride Certified offers an online list of businesses that are LGBTQ-friendly in Waterloo Region. Registered businesses are marked with a decal.

In a statement to CTV News Kitchener, Pride Certified's founder and CEO Dani Bazely said it operates as a not-for-profit and wants to offer its services across the province.

"Our goal is to identify businesses that are committed to cultivating spaces that will not allow discrimination, microaggressions, and harassment with both customers and employees and we look forward to having the volunteer board in place in order to execute this plan," Bazely's statement said in part.

Pride Certified also said it wants to work with local groups like Spectrum to improve equality and awareness.