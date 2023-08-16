Southwestern Ont. humane society functioning in ‘crisis mode’ as facilities reach capacity

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) says it is “constantly functioning in crisis mode” as the animal rescue faces several hurdles.

On Wednesday, HSKWSP said between its two facilities there are 345 animals currently in its care, kennels are constantly full and there is a waiting list of 139 pets needing help.

“Shelters across North America are at breaking points and have been for a while,” Calla James, director of community engagement and outreach said in a news release.

“We are short-staffed, adoptions have slowed despite reducing adoption fees, donation sizes have decreased, demand for outreach programs has skyrocketed, demand for low-cost veterinary services has skyrocketed, there’s a high volume of animals coming into our centres, and call volumes for surrendering have significantly increased.”

The humane society said staff are also receiving a high volume of calls from pet owners needing help.

“This year alone, we have taken 1,066 stray and abandoned animals into our care,” James said. “Callers are increasingly angry, and the staff is burnt out.”

James is asking the community to help if they can, but also be patient as the humane society does its best to help people and pets as quickly as possible.

ISSUE ALSO IMPACTING RURAL AREA

Purrfect Companions has several kittens ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)

Earlier this month, staff at Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont., called this the busiest kitten season they have experienced in years.

“We have over 540 cats in care. They’re not all at the shelter, we have about 60 foster homes, so most of them are there,” Brenda Cameron, the founder and president of Purrfect Companions, said.

The cat shelter said it also has a waitlist of close to 200 cats waiting to come to the shelter.

Cameron said they’re getting cats or kittens dropped off almost everyday, even though they’re at capacity. She said it’s typically busy during kitten season, but not this busy.