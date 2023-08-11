Southwestern Ont. cat shelter looking for fosters, volunteers as intake exceeds capacity
Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont., is bursting at the seams during what staff call the busiest kitten season they’ve experienced in years of operating.
“We have over 540 cats in care. They’re not all at the shelter, we have about 60 foster homes, so most of them are there,” Brenda Cameron, the founder and president of Purrfect Companions, said.
Purrfect Companions has several kittens ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)
“We also have a waitlist of pretty close to 200 cats waiting to come in.”
Cameron said they’re getting cats or kittens dropped off almost everyday, even though they’re at capacity. She said it’s typically busy during kitten season, but not this busy.
“We’re finding cats dumped on the street corner, people are throwing them out of windows, and people are just showing up at the door,” she explained.
“We’re full, and you can’t just magically pull more space out of the sky.”
An influx of people surrendering cats and kittens means Purrfect Companions has several animals ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)
One reason Cameron said this influx may be happening is because of the increasing cost of animal care that some people can’t afford anymore.
“Vet prices have gone way up. What would have used to cost you about $200 for a spay and vaccines, you’re now looking at $600 to $800. Everything is going up,” Cameron said.
That means prices for the shelter have also gone up.
“We get decent rates. We use about nine clinics, but again, some of our prices have also gone up. Not a lot, but it’s still a struggle,” she said.
Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont. is at capacity as more people surrender cats and kittens. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)
To help ease the pressure, Cameron said Purrfect Companions could use more donations of cash or common products used in the shelter.
“We go through a lot of Friskies Pate, a lot of paper towel, a lot of puppy or pee pads and a lot of bleach,” she said.
Additionally, they’re looking for more foster homes to take in cats, and for more volunteers.
“We need volunteers always. We have, I believe, six of them here today, and they’re going to be here a good four hours. It’s a lot of work. It’s not all fun and games,” she said.
Volunteers help with cleaning, feeding and socializing with the cats in the shelter.
Nancy Stott, one of the volunteers at Purrfect Companions, agrees it’s been a hectic few months.
“It’s enormously busy, and it’s just nonstop,” she said.
“There’s constantly more kittens and cats being dropped off. People who feel they can’t look after their pets at the moment, so it’s even adult cats.”
Purrfect Companions has several kittens ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)
She said it’s a lot of work for everyone involved but describes it as a rewarding experience.
“There’s always kitten season, but this time around, it’s just beyond,” Stott explained.
“I just love looking after them and seeing them change. If they come in shy, or some of them are very people frightened, but a lot of them do come around after a while.”
Anyone looking to donate, volunteer or foster can contact Purrfect Companions.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
Air Canada profits soar amid high demand and fares, and despite flight delays
Air Canada says earnings last quarter reached heights not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic amid high travel demand and pricier fares, and despite thousands of flight delays.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death of 16 year old deemed a homicide, two teens sought: London police
Less than two days after the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, London police have deemed the death as a homicide and are requesting the public’s help in locating two teenaged suspects.
-
Suspect identified in violent south end carjacking
London police are appealing to the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man and attempted to run the victim over with his own stolen vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
Police issue warning after two trucks collide in Huron County
Police in Huron County are warning the public to be cautious when driving through intersections after two pickup trucks collided in Central Huron on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Welcome back Zeddy! Zellers returns to Windsor, Ont.
A pop-up store opened Friday inside Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire Mall. In total, 21 new locations opened Aug. 11 across Canada.
-
Worried about that mole or sun damage? Here’s a walk-in clinic offering free skin cancer screening
Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile rolled into southwestern Ontario Friday with a pop-up clinic at Nissan of Windsor.
-
Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County
Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.
Barrie
-
Accused human trafficker Lauriston Maloney granted bail
Just two days after the wife of convicted sex offender Laruiston Maloney was released on bail, a judge has released Maloney from custody under the surety of his father.
-
Vehicle stolen from auto shop in Innisfil, police investigating
South Simcoe Police are asking for help identifying suspects after a break-and-enter at an auto shop in Innisfil.
-
Former Ont. summer camp director accused of historical sexual assaults, grooming in 2 lawsuits
Two civil lawsuits have been filed in a Bracebridge court against a popular summer camp and its longtime director, alleging sexual assault and grooming.
Northern Ontario
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Two Timmins teens charged assault, break and enter
Timmins police say two youths have been charged in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
-
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Montreal
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.
-
Tens of thousands expected for Montreal Metallica shows
The crowd around the Olympic Stadium in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is expected to reach 60,000 as Metallica takes the stage for shows on Friday and Sunday nights.
-
Cree communities worried about Quebec wildfires' effects on trap lines, wildlife
Cree nation of Chisasibi Chief Daisy House is one of many Indigenous leaders concerned that the wildfires in northern Quebec and across Canada has permanently altered trap lines, wildlife, and other aspects of the environment that are an integral part of their culture.
Atlantic
-
Screen Nova Scotia acquires land to build a film and TV soundstage
Screen Nova Scotia says it has acquired Crown land to build a TV soundstage, a step towards ramping up the province’s film production capacity.
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes, diesel hits $2-per-litre in N.B. and P.E.I.
The cost of gas is up across the Maritimes, with diesel priced at more than $2 per litre in New Brunswick and P.E.I.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba liquor stores running low on stock as strike continues
A liquor store owner in rural Manitoba says her stock is starting to dwindle amid the closure of Liquor Marts across the province amid an ongoing labour dispute.
-
Liquor Marts across Manitoba to be closed over weekend
All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
Ontario man arrested in Manitoba after woman allegedly held against her will
Manitoba Mounties say officers used a spike belt to stop a vehicle on the highway after receiving information from police in Ontario that a passenger may have been held against her will.
Calgary
-
From patios to puppy watch: How a small business found unexpected team-building
Forget corporate retreats, staff behind a Calgary company have built strong bonds after taking in a dog they didn’t know was days away from delivering 10 puppies.
-
Cyber attack exposes banking information of thousands of Albertans
Records of more than 1.4 million Albertans were the target of a cyber attack on a government service provider last month, the Alberta Dental Services Corporation said this week.
-
'Higher-than-normal fire activity' expected as record-breaking wildfire season continues
The federal government says the rest of the wildfire season could be an extra tough one for Canadians.
Edmonton
-
Old Strathcona apartment death a homicide: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have determined the death of a man on Aug. 4, 2023, in an Old Strathcona apartment is a homicide.
-
Several charges, including impaired, laid after deadly crash on Capilano Bridge in June
A 23-year-old Edmonton man faces charges in connection with a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge.
-
Train, fuel truck collide in Whitecourt sending smoke and flames into the sky
A fuel truck and a train collided in Whitecourt on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone is panicking': Canadians fleeing Maui reflect on journey home
Hundreds more Canadians fleeing the fire-ravaged island of Maui arrived in Vancouver Friday, describing scenes of chaos they witnessed during their escape.
-
Judge rejects class-action lawsuit in Lytton, B.C. wildfire, suggests amended claim
A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has refused to certify a class-action lawsuit linked to the wildfire that destroyed the village of Lytton in 2021, but the ruling also allows for an amended claim, potentially keeping the lawsuit alive.
-
No compensation for woman who drove through spilled white paint in Richmond
A woman who accused the City of Richmond of negligence after driving through spilled white paint has been denied compensation for the cost of cleaning her car.