Southwestern Ont. cat shelter looking for fosters, volunteers as intake exceeds capacity

Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont., is bursting at the seams during what staff call the busiest kitten season they’ve experienced in years of operating.

“We have over 540 cats in care. They’re not all at the shelter, we have about 60 foster homes, so most of them are there,” Brenda Cameron, the founder and president of Purrfect Companions, said.

Purrfect Companions has several kittens ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)

“We also have a waitlist of pretty close to 200 cats waiting to come in.”

Cameron said they’re getting cats or kittens dropped off almost everyday, even though they’re at capacity. She said it’s typically busy during kitten season, but not this busy.

“We’re finding cats dumped on the street corner, people are throwing them out of windows, and people are just showing up at the door,” she explained.

“We’re full, and you can’t just magically pull more space out of the sky.”

An influx of people surrendering cats and kittens means Purrfect Companions has several animals ready for adoption.

One reason Cameron said this influx may be happening is because of the increasing cost of animal care that some people can’t afford anymore.

“Vet prices have gone way up. What would have used to cost you about $200 for a spay and vaccines, you’re now looking at $600 to $800. Everything is going up,” Cameron said.

That means prices for the shelter have also gone up.

“We get decent rates. We use about nine clinics, but again, some of our prices have also gone up. Not a lot, but it’s still a struggle,” she said.

Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont. is at capacity as more people surrender cats and kittens. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)

To help ease the pressure, Cameron said Purrfect Companions could use more donations of cash or common products used in the shelter.

“We go through a lot of Friskies Pate, a lot of paper towel, a lot of puppy or pee pads and a lot of bleach,” she said.

Additionally, they’re looking for more foster homes to take in cats, and for more volunteers.

“We need volunteers always. We have, I believe, six of them here today, and they’re going to be here a good four hours. It’s a lot of work. It’s not all fun and games,” she said.

Volunteers help with cleaning, feeding and socializing with the cats in the shelter.

Nancy Stott, one of the volunteers at Purrfect Companions, agrees it’s been a hectic few months.

“It’s enormously busy, and it’s just nonstop,” she said.

“There’s constantly more kittens and cats being dropped off. People who feel they can’t look after their pets at the moment, so it’s even adult cats.”

Purrfect Companions has several kittens ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)

She said it’s a lot of work for everyone involved but describes it as a rewarding experience.

“There’s always kitten season, but this time around, it’s just beyond,” Stott explained.

“I just love looking after them and seeing them change. If they come in shy, or some of them are very people frightened, but a lot of them do come around after a while.”

Anyone looking to donate, volunteer or foster can contact Purrfect Companions.