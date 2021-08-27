Solidarity march for Afghanistan held in Guelph

Guelph -

A solidarity rally for Afghanistan took place in Guelph on Friday night.

Community members gathered at city hall for a peaceful protest to demand change from the federal government.

Organizers of the rally say this week has been heartbreaking, adding the community needs to stand in solidarity with their loved ones in Afghanistan.

"The biggest demand that we have as an Afghan community is for Canada to increase the number of Afghan refugees they are taking in. Realistically, if Canada even tripled that number it wouldn't be enough when we are considering 38 million people are impacted," said a rally organizer. "The second one is for Canada to clarify requirements for Afghan refugees …. (and) for our government to engage in proactive diplomacy and apply international pressures."

A solidarity rally for Afghanistan is underway in Guelph. Organizers are demanding change from the government and plan to march through downtown Guelph before holding a peaceful vigil. More tonight @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/LvQZVuLk4Z — Natalie van Rooy (@NatalievanRooy) August 27, 2021

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Guelph before a planned peaceful vigil.